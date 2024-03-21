Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Army Colonel in court for theft

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE woman who masqueraded as a Zimbabwe National Army colonel and defrauded people of cash together with her husband has appeared in court.

Anyway Mauru appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, facing two counts of theft of trust property and fraud. She was remanded in custody to March 22 for bail application.Mauru's husband Stephen Charakupa is also on remand on the same charges.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that during the period extending from November 16 last year to January, Mauru connived with her husband Charakupa to defraud a company after receiving information that it was in the process of acquiring a fleet of motor vehicles for its business from South Africa.

The court heard that the duo approached the general manager and indicated that they could facilitate the purchase of one of the motor vehicles, a Nissan NP300, at a lower price.

Mauru allegedly misrepresented that she was employed by the Ministry of Defence and Security, as a colonel, and was attached to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in Beitbridge.

The court heard that the complainant was convinced and entrusted the duo to purchase the motor vehicle and allegedly gave Mauru US $10 250.

The couple is alleged to have converted the money into their own use.

On another count, Mauru allegedly defrauded a land seeker of usd 1500 after indicating to the complainant that connections in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

Source - online

Must Read

Man bashes girlfriend over funeral

21 mins ago | 40 Views

'Gappah needs mental help,' says Judge

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Cop implicated in US$53 000 robbery loot

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa makes another empty promise on Lake Gwayi-Shangani

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction does not recognise Welshman Ncube, Mafume

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa's team in an embarrassing diplomatic boob

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

5 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa's Lindela repatriation camp

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe capital markets conferences set for SA

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe marriage certificates invalid

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Helen Zille will not chase Zimbabweans from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

How NFTs have transformed the art world

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Court dismisses CCC's appeal on Bulawayo Provincial Council matter

17 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa claims that his ancestor was a Ndebele warrior

17 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Zimbabwean permits: Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Motsoaledi in Constitutional Court

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's US re-engagement failure complete

17 hrs ago | 822 Views

FML bosses fleece policyholders

17 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Ramaphosa goes after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula?

17 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

21 Mar 2024 at 10:45hrs | 602 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 09:21hrs | 550 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

21 Mar 2024 at 08:59hrs | 1354 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 1690 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 4627 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1304 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 307 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 248 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 298 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 448 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 376 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

21 Mar 2024 at 08:43hrs | 211 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

21 Mar 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2619 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 06:57hrs | 997 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

20 Mar 2024 at 21:12hrs | 1358 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

20 Mar 2024 at 21:07hrs | 621 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

20 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1098 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

20 Mar 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1286 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

20 Mar 2024 at 20:56hrs | 901 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

20 Mar 2024 at 20:53hrs | 392 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 Mar 2024 at 18:58hrs | 753 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

20 Mar 2024 at 18:10hrs | 3811 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2024 at 17:21hrs | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

20 Mar 2024 at 17:15hrs | 745 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 5816 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2108 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 897 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 543 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 505 Views