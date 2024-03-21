Cop implicated in US$53 000 robbery loot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for one of the six police officers implicated in the seizure of about US$25 500 cash from two security guards who picked us$53 000 that was dropped during a robbery at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare, last month.All the six are rogue cops who have been involved in robberies, extortions and criminal abuse of office since 2019.The two security guards, Cornelius Muchikange (35) and Nesbert Kachungwe (35) of J and P Security Company were last week convicted of theft by Harare Magistrate Ethel Chichera who jailed them for two years.She sentenced them to 48 months in prison with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour. Another 18 months were suspended on condition that they repay US$18 650 which is still outstanding.They shared the money, with Muchikange who bought a Nissan Sylphy sedan for US$3 700 and a residential stand for US$6 000 in Eastview, Harare. He also used US$2 500 to pay lobola.Kachungwe bought a Nissan AD van for US$6 100 and building materials valued at US$1 000.The security guards had picked the money which had been dropped by 14 robbers who stole US$720 676, R10 500 and 120 Euro.It is alleged that the six police officers made a follow-up and recovered part of the money from the security guards which they shared among themselves.The cops are Detective Sergeant Since Asima (38) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Constable Perseverance Chisango (32) of ZRP Southerton, Constable Weston Muzoriwa (37) of ZRP Dombotombo, Cst Paradzai Matubu of ZRP Bindura Rural, Cst Fredrick Moyo of ZRP Harare Central while the sixth one Cst Prosper Chimbumu also ZRP Harare Central Police Station is still on the run.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the five and said investigations were still in progress.He said they were still looking for Cst Chimbumu whose whereabouts were still not known.