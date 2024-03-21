Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes girlfriend over funeral

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 min ago | Views
A jealous man threatened to stab his girlfriend with an okapi before assaulting her with open hands over a funeral program.


The boyfriend Polite Nleya was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he assulted his girlfriend with open hands.

Nleya was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate Joshua Nembaware gave him 210 hours of community service at Dombodema clinic.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 7 the convict had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend who wanted to go and sleep at a funeral next door.

The boyfriend told his girlfriend not to go and sleep at the funeral and a misunderstanding arose.

He the assaulted the complainant leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

'Gappah needs mental help,' says Judge

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Cop implicated in US$53 000 robbery loot

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Army Colonel in court for theft

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa makes another empty promise on Lake Gwayi-Shangani

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction does not recognise Welshman Ncube, Mafume

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's team in an embarrassing diplomatic boob

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

5 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa's Lindela repatriation camp

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe capital markets conferences set for SA

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe marriage certificates invalid

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

WATCH: Helen Zille will not chase Zimbabweans from South Africa

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

How NFTs have transformed the art world

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Court dismisses CCC's appeal on Bulawayo Provincial Council matter

17 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa claims that his ancestor was a Ndebele warrior

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwean permits: Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Motsoaledi in Constitutional Court

17 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa's US re-engagement failure complete

17 hrs ago | 812 Views

FML bosses fleece policyholders

17 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Ramaphosa goes after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula?

17 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

21 Mar 2024 at 10:45hrs | 601 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 09:21hrs | 550 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

21 Mar 2024 at 08:59hrs | 1350 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 1680 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 4611 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1300 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 306 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 248 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 296 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 446 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 373 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

21 Mar 2024 at 08:43hrs | 209 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

21 Mar 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2613 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 06:57hrs | 992 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

20 Mar 2024 at 21:12hrs | 1354 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

20 Mar 2024 at 21:07hrs | 621 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

20 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1095 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

20 Mar 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1286 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

20 Mar 2024 at 20:56hrs | 901 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

20 Mar 2024 at 20:53hrs | 391 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 Mar 2024 at 18:58hrs | 751 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

20 Mar 2024 at 18:10hrs | 3808 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2024 at 17:21hrs | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

20 Mar 2024 at 17:15hrs | 744 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 5801 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2105 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 896 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 543 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 505 Views