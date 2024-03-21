Man bashes girlfriend over funeral

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A jealous man threatened to stab his girlfriend with an okapi before assaulting her with open hands over a funeral program.

The boyfriend Polite Nleya was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he assulted his girlfriend with open hands.Nleya was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate Joshua Nembaware gave him 210 hours of community service at Dombodema clinic.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 7 the convict had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend who wanted to go and sleep at a funeral next door.The boyfriend told his girlfriend not to go and sleep at the funeral and a misunderstanding arose.He the assaulted the complainant leading to his arrest.