Fortune Charumbir nominated as Pan-African Parliament presidential candidate again

News / National

by Staff reporter

#10thParliament

The Pan African Parliament Southern Region Caucus has nominated their @AfrikParliament presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/I1FNq391Qm — Parliament of Zimbabwe (@ParliamentZim) March 22, 2024

The Pan-African Parliament Southern African caucus officially nominated Chiefs Council president, Fortune Charumbira, as their sole candidate to contest as president of the continental legislative body for the second term.Chief Charumbira was unanimously nominated last night by the Southern African caucus as the region seeks to assert the principle of rotation of regions, which was upheld by the African Union.