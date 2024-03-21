Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo to bring Sean Kingston to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Businessman, Wicknell Chivayo is set to bring Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston to Zimbabwe.

This comes after Chivayo recently met Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston during a trip to the United States.

In a video shared on Chivayo's platform, Kingston confirmed that he will be visiting Africa soon.




Sean Kingston is widely recognized for his chart-topping hits like "Beautiful Girls," "Eenie Meenie" featuring Justin Bieber, and "Take You There," which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His musical prowess and infectious tunes have earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide.

Source - online

