Chivayo to bring Sean Kingston to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 are you readeeeeeeeeeeee Sean Kingston @SeanKingston thank you @wicknellchivayo this is another beautiful way of marketing Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 to the world and this will add to tourism industry @BarbaraRwodzi. I can imagine @jahprayzah having a colabo with @SeanKingston… pic.twitter.com/G7L7HLeH5h — BaShona. (@BaShonaBaShona) March 22, 2024

Businessman, Wicknell Chivayo is set to bring Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston to Zimbabwe.This comes after Chivayo recently met Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston during a trip to the United States.In a video shared on Chivayo's platform, Kingston confirmed that he will be visiting Africa soon.Sean Kingston is widely recognized for his chart-topping hits like "Beautiful Girls," "Eenie Meenie" featuring Justin Bieber, and "Take You There," which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His musical prowess and infectious tunes have earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide.