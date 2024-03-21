Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes wife for taking contraceptives

by Simbarashe Sithole
32 mins ago
A 39-YEAR-OLD Gweru man is in trouble after he assaulted his wife whom he accused of cheating after she allegedly took more than one contraceptive during the night.


Rabson Machaka was convicted of domestic violence by Gweru magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

Mangoti sentenced the husband to three years and conditionally suspended the sentence to 140 hours of community service.

According to court papers on January 18 Machaka went to bed with his wife Linda Wasara (38).

The wife took her family planning pills as usual and her husband accused her of taking two family planning since he had counted them.

A misunderstanding arose after the husband accused his wife of infidelity .

He assaulted her with open hands and fists all over the body.

Source - Byo24News

