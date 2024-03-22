Latest News Editor's Choice


Artisanal miner leaves kitchen knife on colleague's jaws

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago
A Gweru based illegal gold miner is in deep trouble after he stabbed three people in a gold dispute, one of the stabbed victim was left with a kitchen knife deep on his jaws.


The kitchen knife had to be removed at a local hospital by health practitioners.

The matter came to light at Gweru magistrates courts yesterday where Nkosilati Moyo (20) appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti facing three counts of assault.

He was sentenced to three years in jail, the magistrate suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on September 16 last year at Gondongwe mine in Lower Gweru, Moyo came to the mine looking for his colleagues who had run away with some gold.

Upon arrival at the mine he met Bridget Sibanda who is a shopkeeper at the mine, he was in the company of two other accomplices who are still at large.

The trio wanted to be served by Sibanda who instructed her sister to serve them and a misunderstanding arose the trio assaulted Sibanda with knobkerie machete and open hands before stabbing her with a kitchen knife twice on the hand.

After the assault they met Matson Tizirai whom they assaulted before stabbing with a kitchen knife.

They completed their fight by severely assaulting Petros Madubeko whom they stabbed with a kitchen knife and left a kitchen knife stuck on his jaws.

The knife was successfully removed at a local hospital.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Moyo.

