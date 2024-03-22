Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe clinch Four Nations final spot

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe secured their berth in the final of the Four Nations Tournament with a heart-stopping victory over Zambia in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation time at Bingu Stadium.

The Warriors staged a remarkable comeback after Zambia took an early 2-0 lead. Kebson Kamanga's free-kick found the head of Chipolopolo captain Stoppilla Sunzu, to thrust Zambia in front in the second minute.

Despite Zimbabwe's efforts to equalize, a swift passing sequence from Zambia led to Clatous Chama doubling the lead with a precise curling shot into the top corner.

Zimbabwe, however, rallied back just before halftime as Macauley Bonne capitalized on a chance, connecting with Daniel Musendami to narrow the deficit.

In the dying moments of the first half, former Sekhukhune United striker Walter Musona found the net, leveling the score at 2-2.

The second half saw Zimbabwe dominating possession and testing the Zambian defense with several long-range attempts, but neither side could break the deadlock, leading to a tense penalty shootout.

The decisive moment came when Daniel Musendami converted the winning penalty, sealing a 6-5 victory for Zimbabwe.

In the final, Zimbabwe will face the winner of the Malawi-Kenya match, while Zambia will compete for third place against the loser of that encounter.

Starting Lineups:

Zambia: Lawrence Mulenga, Bendict Chepteshi, Kebson Kamanga, Stoppila Sunzu, Dominic Chanda, Miguel Chaiwa, Gampani Lungu, Clatous Chama, Emmanuel Banda, Kennedy Musonda, Patson Daka

Zimbabwe: Bernard Donavan, Munashe Garananga, Jordan Zemura, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadede, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Walter Musona, Daniel Musendami, Tinotenda Kadewere, Macauley Bonne

Source - zimlive

