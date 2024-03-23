Latest News Editor's Choice


MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHIREDZI North MP Roy Bhila is in trouble trying to reign in his troublesome wife who allegedly went and attacked the former's said mistress, a teacher at a local school and confiscated her stove and fridge, claiming the goods were bought by her husband Bhila.

Sources said Bhila's wife Sithembile Mhlanga who is daughter to Zanu-PF Masvingo Women's League provincial chairperson Alginia Samson popularly known as Mai Mhlanga, teamed up with other Zanu-PF women and went to Matedzi Primary School in Chiredzi North where the alleged mistress Precious Mazadzise is a teacher and caused a scene.

The teacher who was attested into the ministry only last year (2023) had to escape, leaving her room at the mercy of Mhlanga and her team who later gained entrance to the room and took the goods which she claimed had been bought by her husband and went away.

Mazadzise was so scared that she fled to the neighboring village where she sought refuge overnight from a Good Samaritan who took her in. TellZim News says it is reliably informed that the District Education Office facilitated for her return to the school.

Chiredzi District Schools Inspector (DSI) Aleta Makomeke was continuously not reachable for comment and the Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike said she was yet to receive a report of the matter.

Contacted for comment, Bhila answered his cell and listened as the reporter introduced himself and dropped the call after the reporter asked about the incident.

Repeated efforts to get him to comment were futile as he ignored the calls.

TellZim News was however reliably informed that the matter was latter taken up to Samson who advised her daughter to return the goods saying she had committed a serious offence which she later did.

Sources said she later returned the goods after having been advised by her mother.The incident comes at a time when four Harare women were sentenced to three months in jail each for bashing a woman who was believed to be dating one of their friends' husband.

Sources said Bhila married his wife whilst she was in form three after impregnating her, which they associated with the recent incident.

Source - TellZim News
More on: #Stove, #Fridge, #Wife

