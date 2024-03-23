Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zanu-PF has completed the primary election process for Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies, with Cdes George Mashavave and Kelvin Mutimbanyoka emerging victorious.

Mashavave was battling it out with Jaison Passade, Chris Chuchu and Beadle Musatye Gwasira, while Mutimbanyoka was contesting with Lynette Mahlaba in Harare East.

Speaking during a press briefing this afternoon, the Party's National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said Cdes Mashavave and Mutimbanyoka should proceed to prepare their nomination papers for nomination court on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

"They only have one day to prepare,'' said Bimha.

Source - The Herald

