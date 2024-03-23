Latest News Editor's Choice


SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
A ZIMBABWEAN man based in South Africa committed suicide at the weekend live on Facebook after his girlfriend allegedly cheated on him.

The now deceased has been identified as Kelvin Mhofu Ngoshi, who was based in Middleburg, South Africa.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe (CWZ), Ngoshi could not stomach the shock discovery that his girlfriend only identified as Kudzi was having another love affair.

Upon termination of the relationship, Kudzi allegedly plotted revenge and reported Ngoshi's illegal coal deals to the SA law enforcement authorities, raising chances of his arrest.

"In the video, he didn't say a word. He just filmed himself drinking what people initially believed to be a regular Coca-Cola, but they later realised that the beverage had been laced with some form of poison. He later died, leaving behind a young daughter," wrote CWZ.

The couple was reportedly in a relationship since 2016 and they took a break for a while but got back together in 2023.

"Unfortunately, reports suggest that Kelvin was involved in some illegal coal deals in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

On top of cheating on Kelvin, Kudzi also reportedly informed authorities about Kelvin's (illegal) coal business, which put him in a difficult situation. This eventually led him to commit suicide," further reads the post.

Kelvin, who leaves behind a minor daughter and a sister battling cancer, was the sole breadwinner as both his parents are deceased.

Source - newzimbabwe
