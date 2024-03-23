3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

The three suspects caught with diesel in these containers in Ogies could not produce the proof of purchase.Police arrested three Zimbabweans and confiscated 2,187 litres of suspected stolen diesel in Ogies, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.The suspects, aged between 24 and 30, were arrested after a report of theft of coal at one of the Middelburg mines in February."When members were busy with a follow-up on the information, three light delivery vehicles were found fully loaded with containers filled with diesel."All drivers could not produce the proof of purchase, hence they were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, illegal dealing in diesel and contravention of the Immigration Act," police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.The suspects are expected to appear in the Ogies magistrate's court soon.