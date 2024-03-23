Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi has urged disciplinary action against party Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials who habitually skip crucial meetings of the ruling establishment's organs. Ziyambi, who also serves as the Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs minister, emphasized the constitutional obligation of attending party gatherings.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi, Ziyambi expressed concern over the low attendance, with only a handful of legislators present out of a substantial number from the province. He stressed the necessity for regular meetings across party structures, including the Youth, Women's, and War Veterans leagues.

Ziyambi noted that some absentees were in good health but opted for other parliamentary or governmental engagements over party commitments. He highlighted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's adherence to party schedules, underscoring the importance of elected representatives' active participation in developmental discussions.

In response to Ziyambi's warning, Zanu-PF Mashonaland West chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka vowed to take strict disciplinary measures against MPs and officials who persistently shirk their duties. She emphasized the importance of attendance and warned of impending disciplinary actions.

Additionally, Mliswa-Chikoka informed delegates about preparations for the upcoming cell and village restructuring exercise, with the reconfiguration of District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) pending further directives from the national commissar Mike Bimha. She cautioned against engaging in premature politicking ahead of DCC elections.

Furthermore, it was announced that Kadoma would host provincial celebrations for Independence Day this year, and party organs were urged to mobilize supporters for President Mnangagwa's upcoming commissioning of an underground mine in Chegutu.


Source - TimesLive
