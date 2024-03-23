Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AT least eight police officers including a police superintendent are living in the darkness because their employer has not paid electricity connection fees at their allocated pool houses within the multi-million-dollar civil servants complex in Beitbridge.

This comes amid claims that some officers at head office want the affected officers to pay some bribes to have the US$450 connection fees for each housing unit disbursed to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, however, said the situation was not confined to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) housing units alone but the entire complex.

"It is not affecting ZRP houses alone but it's affecting all departments," Nyathi said.

"The situation is being looked into by the government and will be normalised soon."

But NewsDay established that all other departments allocated houses in the gated modern complex built as part of Beitbridge's redevelopment project including the border post upgrade have been connected to the national grid after their respective departments paid the connection fees.

"It is only the police who have not paid for the connection since we were removed from the dromedary bulk to individual unit meters," a police source said.

"Their houses are dark and without electricity."

One affected policeman who spoke on condition of anonymity said some of their colleagues at head office are demanding bribes to process payments for electricity connections.

"As a result, some officers are already applying for loans to connect their houses to be able to use household electrical appliances," he said.

"Some have already paid the connection fee from their pockets, but our salaries are too low to cover for that. Nyathi was misled."

Police accommodation at Beitbridge is inadequate and appalling with most officers transferred from Beitbridge holding onto houses in the police quarters.

Most of them are said to have kept their families in Beitbridge hoping to relocate back to the border town where there are rich pickings from corrupt cross border deals including smuggling.

The complex is located away from the hustle and bustle of the border post set-up; they are in a serene atmosphere where nature smiles.

Set at the foot of Maware Hills, otherwise known as Woman's Breast Hills, the 252 houses were part of the government's noble Beitbridge redevelopment project.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zesa, #Fees, #Connection

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

15 hrs ago | 829 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

18 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

18 hrs ago | 390 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

18 hrs ago | 749 Views

Enos Nkala's property detroyed

18 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Constitutional changes on cards in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe to launch 3 more satellites

18 hrs ago | 217 Views

4 CCC factions tussle for political party funds

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chiwenga's wife takes over Miss Universe Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 459 Views

Deportees get lifeline at Zimbabwe's points of entry

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Top firm caught smuggling drugs into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Health Services Commission boss arrested while receiving US$600 bribe

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

Man hires hitmen to kill business partner

18 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chevrons win gold medal at African Games

18 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu PF MP drags lover to court

23 Mar 2024 at 20:39hrs | 1436 Views

Chamisa faction losses Bulawayo offices to Tshabangu

23 Mar 2024 at 20:34hrs | 2259 Views

Zimbabwe clinch Four Nations final spot

23 Mar 2024 at 20:32hrs | 1102 Views

Artisanal miner leaves kitchen knife on colleague's jaws

23 Mar 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1419 Views

Man bashes wife for taking contraceptives

23 Mar 2024 at 07:17hrs | 1751 Views

Man steals cow to pay 10 rand debt

23 Mar 2024 at 07:12hrs | 954 Views

A Tale of Corporate Fraud, the contrasting Cases of South Africa and Zimbabwe

23 Mar 2024 at 07:10hrs | 797 Views

Revised Starlink Policy for Sustainable Growth - A dedication to Eng. Chemist Siziba

23 Mar 2024 at 07:04hrs | 804 Views

Chivayo to bring Sean Kingston to Zimbabwe

22 Mar 2024 at 20:35hrs | 1546 Views

Fortune Charumbir nominated as Pan-African Parliament presidential candidate again

22 Mar 2024 at 20:30hrs | 820 Views

Man bashes girlfriend over funeral

22 Mar 2024 at 12:47hrs | 1935 Views

'Gappah needs mental help,' says Judge

22 Mar 2024 at 11:36hrs | 1612 Views

Cop implicated in US$53 000 robbery loot

22 Mar 2024 at 11:22hrs | 1182 Views

Army Colonel in court for theft

22 Mar 2024 at 11:22hrs | 1518 Views

Mnangagwa makes another empty promise on Lake Gwayi-Shangani

22 Mar 2024 at 09:43hrs | 1679 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction does not recognise Welshman Ncube, Mafume

22 Mar 2024 at 09:40hrs | 1696 Views

Mnangagwa's team in an embarrassing diplomatic boob

22 Mar 2024 at 09:39hrs | 1512 Views

5 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa's Lindela repatriation camp

22 Mar 2024 at 09:38hrs | 795 Views

Zimbabwe capital markets conferences set for SA

22 Mar 2024 at 09:38hrs | 150 Views