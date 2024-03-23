Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF director general, Dickson Dzora, was reportedly forced to retire over a basket of allegations that include corruption and abuse of party vehicle policy, NewsDay reported.

Dzora retired from his position a fortnight ago after 23 years of service.

Sources said Dzora was already on the firing line after President Emmerson Mnangagwa openly criticised him recently over his transgressions at the party's headquarters during a caucus meeting.

"Dzora had created ghost workers and was collecting the money," a source well-versed with the matter said.

"He abused party vehicles; he could make sure that he would also ensure that he got a vehicle when the party bought new cars."

Another source said: "He was forced to retire by Mnangagwa who was unhappy with his behaviour."

Dzora could not be reached for comment.

Zanu-PF director of information, Farai Marapira, refused to comment on the matter and directed all the questions to Zanu-PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu.

Mpofu maintained that Dzora voluntarily retired and was not forced out.

"He was not forced to retire. He did so voluntarily," Mpofu said.

However, sources said Dzora was "a dead man walking".

"He had some issues with our party leadership and he was no longer on good terms with the presidency over his unprofessionalism and other transgressions," a source said.

"He had two options on the table — to retire or be fired and he chose the latter."

In January 2022, Mnangagwa suspended Dzora alongside Munyaradzi Katsande, Zanu-PF's head of information and communication technology, over the chaos that characterised the party's provincial elections.

Dzora allegedly connived with some officials to corruptly engage a private company to print thousands of ballot papers for the party's provincial elections.

He was accused of colluding with senior executives to smuggle a private and inept company through the backdoor to land a lucrative contract for the printing of ballot papers.

Dzora was also accused of abusing tender procedures.

 Zanu-PF went on to conduct chaotic primary elections that were characterised by the shortage of ballot papers, massive rigging and violence.

Source - newsday
