Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu says his party will support all government programmes, but colleagues in the party think otherwise.

In an interview with Southern Eye during the commissioning of the Pupu memorial site monument in Lupane by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Tshabangu said: "This is a very unique and important place and symbolic place for the people of Matabeleland, where the last battle of King Lobengula was fought, fighting imperialism and the whites.

"This is where we say the people of Zimbabwe won in that battle, the reason why we are here, we are here to represent and compliment government programmes, we give it a thumbs up. We are going to be visible in all events that are symbolic, anything that has a national interest we are going to support it."

CCC steering committee treasurer Mbuso Siso, however, dismissed Tshabangu's assertions, saying it is not the party's position.

"According to the party, Tshabangu remains suspended from the party. Whatever he said at Pupu was not a statement from the party's information desk, but his own personal statements. His representation as the Senator of Matebeleland North (province) does not mean he represent the party," Siso said.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo warned CCC not to be deceived into supporting Zanu-PF party.

"The Pupu programme was fine, but you cannot honour the general Chief Mtshane and others and fail to honour the King, Lobengula," he said.

"We should hear the CCC speaking about government's programmes such as the Gukurahundi, these are not victim-centred."

Source - ccc
