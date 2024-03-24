News / National
Charumbira re-elected PAP President
58 mins ago | Views
Chief Fortune Charumbira has been re-elected as the Pan-African Parliament President in elections held in Midrand, South Africa this Monday.
Chief Charumbira polled 127 votes out of 172 eligible voters.
Chief Charumbira was nominated to represent the Southern Africa Caucus after he beat the challenge of Zambian legislator Miles Sampa on Friday.
Chief Charumbira polled 127 votes out of 172 eligible voters.
Chief Charumbira was nominated to represent the Southern Africa Caucus after he beat the challenge of Zambian legislator Miles Sampa on Friday.
Source - the herald