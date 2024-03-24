Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is recruiting general duty soldiers in Matabeleland North Province.

According to a statement, the army will recruit at; Binga Army Camp 25-26 March, Hwange 12 Infantry battalion 28 to 29 March, Lupane Mabhikwa High School 1 to 2 April, Tsholotsho DDF Complex 4 to 5 April, Nkayi Hlabangeza High School 8 to 9 April, Bubi Somvubu High School 10 to 11 April and Umguza Combat group 13 to 14 April 2024.

The statement reads that recruits must be 18-22 years of age, have 5 Ordinary levels, a minimum height of 1.53m for females and 1.65m for males, finish a 10km run in 60 minutes for females and 50 minutes for males and be physically and mentally robust.

The ZNA advised that applicants to call; (0292)209436, 0717704442, 0773516159, 0779763942 for enquiries and stressed that the army does not engage 3rd Parties in the recruitment process nor charge a fee on applicants.

Source - the chroncile
