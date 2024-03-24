Congregant robbed on his way to church

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Plumtree-based congregant was left counting losses after being robbed of his money and cellphone while on his way to all-night prayer.The congregant Antonia Moyo was unlucky to meet robbers Nervous Ncube (30) and Jasset Sibanda (29) who robbed him of his money and cellphone valued at US$95.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where the duo appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware sentenced them to two years behind bars, but he conditionally suspended six months.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 6 around 10 pm Moyo was on his way to church while riding a bicycle.He met the two robbers who purported to be asking for directions when he tried to assist them they demanded cash from him and he surrendered all the money he had before they forcibly took a cell phone.After the robbery they varnished in the dark.