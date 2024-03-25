Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A HOMELESS man in Harare's city centre appeared in court for allegedly trying to kill another man in a nasty fight over a girlfriend.

Albert Mlambo (20) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka charged with attempted murder. He was told only the High Court could grant bail and was remanded to April 5 for routine remand.

The State alleged that on Friday last week at around 2am at Copacabana Rank at the rubbish dumping site, the complainant Tapiwa Spanner, who is also a street person, was sleeping when Mlambo attacked him.

Mr Spanner tried to run away after the attack but the other street people held him since they found that he was injured and needed help.

The assault was reported to the police leading to Mlambo's arrest.


Source - The Herald

