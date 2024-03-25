Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare mayor reads riot act

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
HARARE City Council will soon embark on human rights refresher courses for its municipal police following rampant cases of violence against vendors and taxi operators.

This was revealed by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, while addressing municipal police in the capital at Rufaro Stadium on Thursday.

The Harare Municipal Police is under fire for perpetrating violence against vendors and pirate taxi drivers in Harare's central business district.

This comes on the backdrop of videos circulating on various social media platforms where elements in the municipal police are allegedly spotted ruthlessly assaulting touts, a taxi driver and a female vendor on separate occasions.

Mafume said the municipal police should be sensitive to human rights.

"We know vendors are looking for ways of survival. As municipal police we must be firm and at the same time fair, yes, the law must be complied [with]," Mafume said.

He added: "We are going to do refresher courses on human rights, we are going to do an investigation on the issue, and we are going to the bottom of it and clear our reputation."

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has said acts of violence committed by municipal police are in violation of human rights and those responsible must be brought to book through litigation.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

24 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

24 mins ago | 2 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

29 mins ago | 41 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

30 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

30 mins ago | 26 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

32 mins ago | 20 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

33 mins ago | 6 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

33 mins ago | 13 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

34 mins ago | 17 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

12 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

12 hrs ago | 496 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

23 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1735 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 996 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4319 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 609 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 836 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 746 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 846 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 634 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 340 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 490 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 344 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1430 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 229 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 654 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1147 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 461 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1659 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

24 Mar 2024 at 14:58hrs | 976 Views

Enos Nkala's property detroyed

24 Mar 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1532 Views

Constitutional changes on cards in Zimbabwe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:56hrs | 674 Views