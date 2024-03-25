Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has banned vacation learning for examination and non-examination classes saying the school term had no disturbances and that pupils needed to rest during the holiday.In a statement yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education ministry permanent secretary Moses Mhike said teaching and learning in all schools went on seamlessly during the first term of the year, fully embracing the 56 days set aside for that process.Mhike said the ministry received requests for vacation school for examination classes for Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced levels during this April holiday."Having consulted widely on the matter and taking cognisant of the fact that the school term had no disturbances at all to the teaching and learning programme, therefore, authority is not granted that schools facilitate a vacation school during the April school holidays for the Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced level candidates, as well as for the non-examinations classes," Mhike wrote in a letter dated March 25."Pupils need this holiday break to rest and engage in independent learning where need be, including utilisation of the Zimbabwe Learning Passport, among other alternative learning strategies."NewsDay understands that some schools had set April 2 to 12 as dates for vacation lessons by examination classes.