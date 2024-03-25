Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
SEASONED legal practitioner, Lloyd Mhishi, has condemned corruption in the legal profession in his latest book titled Being the Best Lawyer.

The book was officially launched by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi at a local hotel in Harare on Friday.

Two businesspersons, Phillip Chiyangwa and Justin Machibaya, purchased the 309-page book published by Mhishi Trust for US$1 100 and US$1 050, respectively, during an auction.

The book is a guide to achieving true success in the legal profession, according to the author, who said he did not require persuasion to write it.

Drawing from his own career and the experiences of other successful legal practitioners, Mhishi's book challenges the conventional notions of success and calls for a reset, a return to the core values of the profession.

"There are some (legal practitioners) here who have practised longer than me, much longer but I have seen enough to be able to testify that the situation in our profession has in some instances moved to another level for the worse. What drove legal practitioners when I started seems not to be the same that drives entrants of today," Mhishi said.

"I have seen this first-hand as a lecturer of law for more than 25 years. I experienced it as a leader of the professional body, the LSZ (Law Society of Zimbabwe), I have also seen it as a managing partner of one of the biggest law firms in the country, DMH (Dube Manikai and Hwacha Legal Practitioners) and as founding partner at my own law firm.

"As the book explains, where in the past the desire was to develop into a true professional, men and women of integrity, respectable people driven by the desire to further the interest of justice, today's entrant finds motivation in overnight material success. Not that such ills were not there in the past, we had the rogue older men and women in my time, but our young people have been swallowed in a spiralling rotax and bad deeds, accepting that corruption must be the norm is the order of the day."

Mhishi, who celebrated 30 years of post-registration legal practice experience two weeks ago, is upbeat that his book will help to bring back professionalism and transparency in the legal field.

"It is the little steps that we are going to make that will make a change; this country will only change if we take such steps. But the sad story continues, I hear of lawyers waiting outside courtrooms hunting for clients, I hear of trust funds being used to buy personal property, in a now competitive environment, I cringe when I hear of judgments being bought," he added.

"We become useless as lawyers, meaningless if justice is commoditised. The profession is poorer when its drivers lose objectivity, impartiality, and independence, yet deviation from the path of true norms and values of this profession only leads to chaos and destruction."

Ziyambi, said Mhishi's book made his task less demanding, adding that he did not need to agonise much when lawyers among themselves write to tell each other how to behave.

"Lawyers must not prioritise fattening their pockets at the expense of promoting and attaining justice and upholding the Constitution they are sworn to serve. Lawyers must be good people, not bad. They must serve the interests of society without bias and prejudice. They must not be corrupt and must abide by the laws of the land, perhaps more than anyone else — for they know better," Ziyambi said.

"The lessons in the book against corruption and criminal behaviour on the part of all in the legal profession resonate well with the stance espoused by the President, a message everyone, not just lawyers, must read and understand."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

24 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

24 mins ago | 2 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

29 mins ago | 41 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

30 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

30 mins ago | 26 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

32 mins ago | 20 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

33 mins ago | 13 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

34 mins ago | 17 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

12 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

12 hrs ago | 496 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

23 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1735 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 996 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4319 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 609 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 836 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 746 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 846 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 634 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 340 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 490 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 344 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1430 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 229 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 654 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1147 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 461 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1659 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

24 Mar 2024 at 14:58hrs | 976 Views

Enos Nkala's property detroyed

24 Mar 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1532 Views

Constitutional changes on cards in Zimbabwe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:56hrs | 674 Views