Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

GOVERNMENT has reinstated Zanu-PF councillors who resigned from the civil service to contest in the 2023 general elections in violation of its directive that bars civil servants from serving in local authorities.An impeccable source within the Public Service ministry told NewsDay that the Zanu-PF councillors complained to ruling party leaders in government of poor remuneration in local authorities and requested to be reinstated."Their request was considered hence the directive for us to reappoint them," the source said.The Public Service Commission (PSC) last year directed all civil servants who intended to contest in the 2023 elections to resign.In a circular dated May 18, 2023, the Public Service ministry said it would allow then aspiring councillors to apply for reinstatement within 30 days should they lose in the polls.All civil servants aspiring for political office were given the greenlight to contest in the August 23 harmonised elections after notifying the PSC of their intention in writing.According to the circular, a civil servant was deemed to have resigned from the public service on the date of being given permission by the PSC to run for public office.However, NewsDay established that Zanu-PF councillors, who won the elections after they had resigned, were reinstated.In a letter dated November 2, 2023, addressed to the Lands ministry, which was seen by NewsDay, PSC secretary Tsitsi Choruma said the government had reappointed the councillors who, were agricultural extension officers but had resigned from the civil service."Please be advised that the Public Service Commission has approved reappointment of underlisted nine members into the Public Service with effect from assumption of duty," read the circular."The period between the date the members were deemed to have resigned to the date of assumption of duty following their reappointment shall be treated as leave without payment. Please process the reappointments and copy the commission for its records."NewsDay established that the councillors on Choruma's list were still serving.For example, Sikululiwe Ganyani, was reinstated but is a serving councillor in Mberengwa Rural District Council as a proportional representative.Felix Zhakata, is a councillor for ward 9 in Chikomba Rural District Council, while Macdonald Kunatsa is a councillor at Guruve Rural District Council.Contacted for comment, Choruma professed ignorance on whether the councillors were still serving or not."These are councillors who lost elections. Give me the evidence that they are still serving. You just showed me the letter which I signed but I don't know the councillors. There are too many councillors in the country. How can I know each of them? You can come to my office. Come to my office now. Anyway, don't bother. I have other better things to do," Choruma said.