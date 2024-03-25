Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has reinstated Zanu-PF councillors who resigned from the civil service to contest in the 2023 general elections in violation of its directive that bars civil servants from serving in local authorities.

An impeccable source within the Public Service ministry told NewsDay that the Zanu-PF councillors complained to ruling party leaders in government of poor remuneration in local authorities and requested to be reinstated.

"Their request was considered hence the directive for us to reappoint them," the source said.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) last year directed all civil servants who intended to contest in the 2023 elections to resign.

In a circular dated May 18, 2023, the Public Service ministry said it would allow then aspiring councillors to apply for reinstatement within 30 days should they lose in the polls.

All civil servants aspiring for political office were given the greenlight to contest in the August 23 harmonised elections after notifying the PSC of their intention in writing.

According to the circular, a civil servant was deemed to have resigned from the public service on the date of being given permission by the PSC to run for public office.

However, NewsDay established that Zanu-PF councillors, who won the elections after they had resigned, were reinstated.

In a letter dated November 2, 2023, addressed to the Lands ministry, which was seen by NewsDay, PSC secretary Tsitsi Choruma said the government had reappointed the councillors who, were agricultural extension officers but had resigned from the civil service.

"Please be advised that the Public Service Commission has approved reappointment of underlisted nine members into the Public Service with effect from assumption of duty," read the circular.

"The period between the date the members were deemed to have resigned to the date of assumption of duty following their reappointment shall be treated as leave without payment. Please process the reappointments and copy the commission for its records."

NewsDay established that the councillors on Choruma's list were still serving.

For example, Sikululiwe Ganyani, was reinstated but is a serving councillor in Mberengwa Rural District Council as a proportional representative.

Felix Zhakata, is a councillor for ward 9 in Chikomba Rural District Council, while Macdonald Kunatsa is a councillor at Guruve Rural District Council.

Contacted for comment, Choruma professed ignorance on whether the councillors were still serving or not.

"These are councillors who lost elections. Give me the evidence that they are still serving. You just showed me the letter which I signed but I don't know the councillors. There are too many councillors in the country. How can I know each of them? You can come to my office. Come to my office now. Anyway, don't bother. I have other better things to do," Choruma said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

26 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

27 mins ago | 3 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

34 mins ago | 27 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

34 mins ago | 24 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

35 mins ago | 6 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

35 mins ago | 13 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

36 mins ago | 22 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

11 hrs ago | 661 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

11 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

12 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

12 hrs ago | 616 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

23 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1736 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 996 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4322 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 609 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 836 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 746 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 846 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 634 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 340 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 490 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 344 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1430 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 229 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 654 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1147 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 461 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1659 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

24 Mar 2024 at 14:58hrs | 977 Views

Enos Nkala's property detroyed

24 Mar 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1533 Views