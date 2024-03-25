Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

News / National

by Staff reporter

Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo yesterday said the government is currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households faced with low grain yields during the drought-ravaged 2022/23 summer cropping season.He says a new food aid scheme will begin after the dry harvest season to rescue those faced with starvation.Most parts of the country have written off the staple maize crop due to the current El Niño-induced drought ravaging the region.Zimbabwe is experiencing one of the worst droughts in living memory which has seen widespread crop failure and decimation of livestock amid a disastrous farming season.This is threatening millions of people, especially the poor and vulnerable, with food insecurity and hunger.The United Nations World Food Programme says it is working with government and humanitarian aid agencies to provide food to 2.7 million rural people in the country as the El Nino weather phenomenon fuels a devastating drought crisis in southern Africa amid recurrent and protracted dry spells.