Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's special envoy and self-proclaimed  prophet Uebert Angel is being accused of engineering a  smear campaign to extort money from a prominent church leader.

Tension has been brewing between Tabernacle of Grace Church leader and founder Apostle Batsirai Java and Angel in the past weeks, culminating in the pulling down of the former's Facebook pages by men believed to be linked to Mnangagwa's ambassador to America and the United Kingdom.

So huge was the tension that Java was threatened with "extermination" by Angel's allies, who have also been boasting that they cannot be arrested because of their boss's close links to Mnangagwa.

They claim that Angel is the fourth most powerful man in Zimbabwe.

The plot is said to involve Tinashe Exevier Mutamiri, also known as Prof Ex, who runs the Christian blog.

Mutamiri last week attacked Java for cursing on the pulpit whoever pulled down his church's Facebook account.

The plot involved paying women to testify claiming they had been sexually abused by Java, recording them and ordering the Tabernacle of Grace Church founder to pay US$50 000 for the audio recordings not to be released.

Several efforts to quell the escalating war, including invoking Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Junior, and some high-ranking government officials in the mediation process between the two church leaders faltered, with Angel's camp unrelenting in their onslaught on Java after he refused to pay "for what I have not done".

The war started when disgraced Light World Ministries leader Jacob Dube, known as Jay Israel, visited Java and warned him that Angel was not happy with him and warned that he would be in trouble unless he publicly apologised to him.

Israel's unsolicited visit came after some men, who claimed to have been sent by Angel approached one of Java's liutenants, Deacon Robert Chikombera and told him that Angel was not happy because Java attacked him at a prophetic meeting held last year.

The emissary disclosed that Angel was also of the view that Java was behind the challenges his church in Zimbabwe was facing in reference to his dwindling followers.

The aide said Angel was also of the view that Java was sponsoring journalists to write negative stories about him.

When Israel visited Java he disclosed that Angel wanted a public apology for Proff Ex to stop the imminent attack, claiming "everything was being done around Proff Ex."

"It was Israel who proposed the US$50 000 figure," a well-placed source said.

"He gave Apostle Java a deadline to pay or risk having Proff Ex release the damning videos.

Apostle Java is said to have flatly refused to give the money claiming that he never sexually abused anyone, and he could not pay for something that he did not do.

"This infuriated Israel."

After Java refused to pay, Israel went around several publications trying to influence them to smear him, but the publications released damning reports exposing his attempt to extort Java.

This forced him to release a vague statement distancing himself from allegations he did not disclose in the statement.

He, however, supported Angel, saying he was "a figure of harmony actively engaged in fostering unity among the Christians and spreading the pure gospel of Jesus Christ."

Angel himself is said to have visited Java at his home in the company of so-called prophet Passion Java a fortnight ago to try to give an impression that he wanted peace after realising the matter was fast getting out of control.

Angel disclosed his hatred of Java through calls he made to allies and relatives of the Tabernacle of Grace founder, including instructing Israel to lie that a robbery case 5312338 reported at Marlborough Police Station that took place at Java's place in 2022 was a misunderstanding between Java and a lover he identified as Nyasha, who is alleged to be the ambassador's girlfriend.

He also claimed that instead of fighting him, Java was supposed to be grateful because he is the one protecting him since he was not a member of Zanu-PF.

"He is not known in Zanu-PF, if I say he has done this and that to me, he will be in trouble immediately," Angel said.

In some audios from a defector from Angel's camp, it is said "Israel likes money too much and Proff Ex is very evil," and was currently being paid huge money to pay witnesses in SA to drop rape and money laundering charges against Shephard Bushiri so that he is removed from Interpol wanted list.

"Jay Israel has his own problems, he likes money, and he will not deny if you call him," Angel disclosed.

An Angel defector said: "Proff Ex is very evil; he is extremely evil. He has brought down many partners of Jeremiah Omoto."

Proff Ex has already posted on Facebook that one of the witnesses in Bushiri's case had suddenly withdrawn her charges claiming she was paid to bring down the Malawian preacher.

Recently, Angel allegedly dragged Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to Malawi to meet Bushiri and seek his protection from Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

Proff Ex is also doing the same for Angel, who is facing an investigation by the British government over many cases.

Java last week cursed one Nyamayaro, without giving the full name, for pulling down his Facebook pages, and three days later, one Stewart Nyamayaro, through Chasi, Maguwudze Legal Practitioners, who are also Angel's lawyers, wrote to him demanding a retraction.

The Facebook pages were pulled down soon after pictures of Angel with Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa went viral.

Java refused to comment saying: "I don't want to be dragged into that."

Proff Ex denied accusations that  he was involved in the plot, saying: "I have never been paid by Prophet Angel nor do I have any affiliation with him."

He did not respond to a follow up question on why he had never attacked Angel or Bushiri as he does with other charismatic church leaders.

In an interview, Angel's aide, Felix Chikase said it was the first time he heard of such information.

"What I know is that the Prophet does not do these kinds of deals. It's actually my first time hearing it from you," Chikase told The Standard yesterday evening.

No comment could be obtained from Israel.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

24 mins ago | 2 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

29 mins ago | 41 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

30 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

30 mins ago | 25 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

32 mins ago | 19 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

33 mins ago | 13 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

33 mins ago | 17 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

12 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

12 hrs ago | 496 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

23 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1735 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 996 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4319 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 609 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 836 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 746 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 846 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 634 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 340 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 490 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 344 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1430 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 229 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 654 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1147 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 461 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1659 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

24 Mar 2024 at 14:58hrs | 976 Views

Enos Nkala's property detroyed

24 Mar 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1532 Views

Constitutional changes on cards in Zimbabwe

24 Mar 2024 at 14:56hrs | 674 Views