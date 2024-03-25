Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in SA urges caution over Zille's citizenship stance

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, believes people should take South Africa's opposition party leader Helen Zille's comments on giving Zimbabwean migrants citizenship in South Africa with a pinch of salt.

Zille, a former leader and now the federal council chair of the Democratic Alliance (DA) said in a recent interview that ZEP holders should be regularised because they have been in South Africa for a long time and added huge value to their economy.

Zille said she does not support the taking away of their permits but that the South African government should have proper laws and proper border control.

However, Mabhena cautioned that political parties in South Africa were campaigning and exploiting the issue of migrants as one of their rallying points, with some activists accusing parties including the ANC of electioneering concerning migrants in that country.

Mabhena noted that while Zille praised Zimbabwean migrants' contributions in South Africa, he questioned her "intentions."

He then referred to a case that occurred in 2012, when Zille who was the Western Cape Premier at the time caused a stir after she referred to Eastern Cape pupils attending Western Cape schools as "education refugees".

"After she came under pressure from all progressive forces, Zille was forced to apologise," said the chairperson.

"In her apology, she said ‘I've read Marvin's piece. I was a chop. Using language too loosely. Opened myself to this without thinking.'"

The Marvin that Zille referred to was Sunday Times then deputy editor Marvin Meintjies who in his column said Zille's refugees' comment was not, as others claimed, racist but was being a chop, meaning an idiot.

Mabhena said looking at that case, questioned if Zille had repented and possibly genuine about the plight of ZEP holders.

"South Africa is in the middle of an election campaign, whose elections will be held on May 29, 2024 and Zille has said holders of the exemption permits should be given citizenship. Already,  there is a court case which wants ZEP holders to be granted Permanent Residence Permits. Now she has taken it up to say give them citizenship," he said, claiming this could be a ploy to garner funding from employers.

"We discussed an opinion poll by the eNCA and based on that opinion poll,  it seems opposition parties are not attracting enough support to the extent that they will dislodge the ANC from power. This poll put support for the DA at 20 percent."

Mabhena noted that political parties in South Africa are using migration as their key electoral messages, modeling the migration question to suit their agenda.

"While the DA is concerned about the borders it has not taken a tougher stance on migrants in SA. This  is election season and migration gets discussed," he said.

The chairperson said he knew other migrants would welcome this news but advised them to do it cautiously.

" I am a member of the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) and know a lot of migrants will welcome what Zille is saying but we need to think deeply about the intentions in this election. This is an election campaign right, is she trying to attract more funding from employers to her party in this election campaign?" he said.

"She does make a point that migrants have made a contribution to the South African economy but what is her intention in raising this during the election campaign?  I've not seen the response from ActionSA which uses migration as its key message and we know ideologically ActionSA is liberal like the DA. Is Zille trying to draw more funding from employers or is she genuine?"

Source - cite

Must Read

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

29 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

30 mins ago | 3 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

36 mins ago | 34 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

36 mins ago | 55 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

37 mins ago | 31 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

38 mins ago | 26 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

38 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

38 mins ago | 10 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

39 mins ago | 13 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

39 mins ago | 25 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

11 hrs ago | 751 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

11 hrs ago | 663 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

11 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

23 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1738 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 996 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4324 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 609 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 836 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 746 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 846 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 635 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 341 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 490 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 344 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1430 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 229 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 655 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1147 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 461 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1659 Views

Cattle destocking frenzy in motion

24 Mar 2024 at 14:58hrs | 979 Views