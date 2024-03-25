Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pumula residents finally get electricity after 3 months

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo's Pumula Old Suburb residents are thrilled to have their electricity back after enduring three months without power.

Ward 19 Councillor, Lazarus Mphandwe, told CITE in an interview that electricity had finally been restored.

He added that Section C was affected, and only two homes were still to be restored due to weak voltage.

"We're happy to have electricity again," Mphandwe said. "Some residents blamed me, but I too began to wonder if it was political because the repair took so long."

The councillor continued by saying that local businesses impacted by the energy shortage were preparing to reopen.

He claimed this was an unprecedented event, their first time experiencing such an extended outage.

"Load shedding usually causes power cuts, but this time, a burst transformer left us without power for three months," the councillor explained.

According to residents, long-term power outages negatively affect both businesses and residents.

Residents stated they had to travel to Pumula North to buy meat and milk because their local butcher had closed due to the faulty transformer.

"The butcher where we bought our meat closed because of the burst transformer. We had to go to Pumula North to buy meat and milk," residents said.

Resident Nhlanhla Nkomo said the lack of electricity presented a significant challenge as they had to rely on those with power to charge their phones.

"We could ask people with electricity to charge our phones, but we couldn't ask them to keep appliances like refrigerators running," Nkomo said.

Source - cite

Must Read

Zimbabweans in SA urges caution over Zille's citizenship stance

39 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

29 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

30 mins ago | 3 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

36 mins ago | 34 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

37 mins ago | 55 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

38 mins ago | 31 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

38 mins ago | 26 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

38 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

39 mins ago | 11 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

39 mins ago | 13 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

39 mins ago | 25 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

11 hrs ago | 752 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

11 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

23 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1738 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 996 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4324 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 609 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 836 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 746 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 846 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 635 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 341 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 490 Views

3 Zimbabweans arrested with suspected stolen diesel in SA

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 344 Views

SA based Zimbabwean man commits suicide over 'mjolo' live on Facebook

25 Mar 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1430 Views

Zimsec extends registration period

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 229 Views

Zanu-PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East

25 Mar 2024 at 05:25hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabweans turn to medicinal herbs

24 Mar 2024 at 18:15hrs | 655 Views

Bulawayo gets UK fire tenders

24 Mar 2024 at 18:11hrs | 1147 Views

Chief Ndiweni accuses Zanu of hypocrisy

24 Mar 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF manipulates Govt structures to abuse public funds

24 Mar 2024 at 15:00hrs | 461 Views

MP's wife attacks hubby's side chick

24 Mar 2024 at 14:59hrs | 1659 Views