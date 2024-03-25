Latest News Editor's Choice


Jekenishen church commended for transforming communities, complement govt

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Chipinge
3 hrs ago | Views
The Saint Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen church under Arch-bishop Dr Phillip Pferedzai has been commended for empowering less priviledged members of communities in and around Manicaland province, a clear testimony that indigenous churches are complementing government's efforts towards realisation of Vision 2030.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour in Musanhi communal area where the church operate a fully-fledged orphanage and skills centre, leader of the Council for Churches in Africa (CCA), Arch-bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has encouraged other church leaders to copy and paste from Dr Phillip Pferedzai's initiatives and dream for creation of best communities where opportunities remain accessible to all regardless of one's status in society.

"Today we have witnessed one of the transformative programmes that Dr Saint Phillip has embarked on. This is quite noble for us as churches to look after the welfare of less priviledged members of communities," Moyo said.

"As indigenous churches in Africa, we are proud of Saint Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen church and its leadership for its conformity to laws, policies and government programmes which are meant to cultivate community morality and ethics which entails about inclusivity," Moyo said.

"The reason behind this tour with other Bishops and other public officials is for fellow clergymen to appreciate  the works that Jekenishen is spearheading which is part of social responsibility," Moyo further remarks.

"Widows, orphans, vulnerable children and other less priviledged members of our society  have been giving their testimonies for what the church has done for them. Other communities have also been directly and indirectly benefited from these facilities or amenities," Moyo said.

The Zanu-PF Director (Research, Strategy and Liaison), Comrade Davison Gomo also echoed his sentiments during the familiarisation tour where he emphasised the existing relations between the ruling party and St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen church as important in ensuring peace, unity and development.

"We really appreciate the activities and developments which are being done at this centre. This church has demonstrated its capacity and commitment to ensure that there is peace, unity and development as the best tenets for any just society," Gomo said.

"We have witnessed how your church has transformed less priviledged members of communities in this area, where everyone is being taught about the essence of education, freedoms and rights which makes up state of equilibrium through equity and equality," Gomo added.

"As Zanu-PF we really appreciate the support
that we are getting from Dr Saint Phillip Pferedzai and the entirety of his congregation with over a million followers," Gomo said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the church has shared his vision for building peaceful communities wherever his church operates in Zimbabwe and other African countries.

"As a church, we see it noble to empower all less priviledged members of our society,  while according them with with knowledge of  creating conducive environment for them to transform others on a peer to peer engagement and awareness," Pferedzai said.

The Saint Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen church under Arch-bishop Dr Phillip Pferedzai is one of indigenous churches which participated on regional forums for leadership seminars where clergymen are taught on church constitutionalism, management, development, ethics and moral prerequisites.

Source - Byo24News

