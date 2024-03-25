Latest News Editor's Choice


Bush sex costs teenager

by Simbarashe Sithole
Too much love of sex has landed an 18-year-old Mvurwi man in trouble after he had sex with a minor twice in the bush.

Brian Kanyemba was dragged to Bindura regional magistrates courts facing two counts of having sex with a minor.

He was sentenced to one year in jail by Magistrate Elisha Singano.

Singano suspended six months on condition of good behaviour the remaining six were commuted to 210 hours of community service at Brandon Secondary school.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that sometime in 2022 the convict met the girl on her way to church and dragged her in the bush before having sex with her.

He told the girl not to tell anyone about the incident.

He repeated the same modus operand when she was coming from school during the same period.

The matter came to light in August last year when the girl developed a sleeping habit.

Her mother quizzed her and she revealed the incidents to her.

The mother escorted her to the police station where they filed a police report.

Source - Byo24News

