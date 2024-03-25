Sex demanding CIOs granted bail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers from Bindura who allegedly demanded sex from a Bindura woman before kidnapping her and bashing her severely were granted bail yesterday.Jeffrey Makonza (29) Aynos Charumbira (32) and Takudzwa Mwale (30) were granted $300 bail each when they appeared at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday.The state alleged on March 9 the trio met Caroline Panashe Nyemba (25) who was walking home from a local nightclub in the hours of the day and proposed love to her but she denied.The trio had previously kidnapped Nyemba's boyfriend and took him to their offices.Nyemba was also taken to their offices where they bashed her while she was naked and left her for dead.Tony Muromba was also severely attacked and was left hospitalized.Carson Kundiona represented the state.