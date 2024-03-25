Imbiber found dead in a pool of blood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Nyamandlovu are investigating a murder case where an imbiber was found dead in a pool of blood in his bedroom hut yesterday.According to the police the now deceased Bhekilizwe Nkomazana's (41) lifeless body was discovered by his friend Brian Maramba who alerted his relatives of the incident.Allegations are that on March 24 the now deceased visited his friend Maramba and on his way home he bought opaque beer and passed through Eunice Ndlovu's (65) house.He was drunk and he greeted her before going to his bedroom hut.The following day Maramba visited his friend and opened his bedroom hut and discovered his lifeless body in a pool of fresh blood.He informed his relatives and a police report was filed.Investigations are underway under RRB number 5662965.