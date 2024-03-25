Notorious Tanzanians nabbed for theft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two notorious Tanzanians who were allegedly terrorizing motorists in the capital Harare by stealing their gadgets were finally nabbed in Avondale, Harare.The duo, Mohamed Shimdavala (45) and Shimdavala Mohamedi Shomari (37) are currently assisting police with investigations and are expected in court soon.According to police the two were arrested after one of the stolen gadget connected to the complainant's mobile and he alerted the police.The police pounced on the foreigners who were booked at a lodge in Avondale and searched their room.The duo's room was full of stolen laptops, cellphones , earpods, wrist watches, 3 gate remotes and wifi dongles.