Thieves nabbed wearing stolen clothes

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 mins ago | Views
Stealing went wrong for two Plumtree men who broke into a boutique and stole clothes.


Mbekezeli Moyo (24) and Nkosi Ndebele (31) were caught wearing the stolen clothes and dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday.

The duo pleaded guilty before magistrate Joshua Nembaware who sentenced them to 30 months in jail.

Nembaware suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 17 the duo broke into Talent Nkomo's boutique and stole clothes at night.

The duo went on to sell the clothes and the police working on a tip off arrested the duo who was wearing some of the stolen clothes.

Source - Byo24News

