Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors lose to Kenya

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Kenya 3 - 1 Zimbabwe
Kenyan striker Michael Olunga delivered a stunning hat-trick from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in the final match of the Four Nations Cup, held at Bingu Stadium in Malawi on Tuesday. Olunga's three goals served as a fitting birthday gift as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

Zimbabwe took an early lead just 3 minutes into the game, courtesy of an own goal by Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu, who inadvertently redirected a cross by Tinotenda Kadewere into his own net. However, Olunga equalized for Kenya during first-half stoppage time, leveling the score at 1-1.

The match took a dramatic turn five minutes into the second half when Zimbabwe's head coach, Norman Mapeza, vehemently protested a referee's decision not to award a penalty for a foul on his player in the opponent's box. Mapeza's actions resulted in his expulsion from the sidelines, forcing him to watch the remainder of the game from the stands. With Mapeza absent from the bench, Zimbabwe came under pressure, leading to team captain Teenage Hadebe receiving a second yellow card and subsequent red card, reducing the team to ten men.

Despite Kenya also being reduced to ten men later in the game, Olunga continued his stellar performance by netting his second goal in the 63rd minute. He completed his hat-trick shortly afterward, sealing the victory for Kenya.

Reflecting on the match during the post-match interview, Mapeza expressed disappointment over the turn of events but congratulated Kenya on their win. Zimbabwe had utilized the tournament as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for June.

Kenya's triumph marked their fifth victory over Zimbabwe in eleven encounters, with Zimbabwe securing only one win, while the remaining matches ended in draws.


Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Thieves nabbed wearing stolen clothes

31 mins ago | 91 Views

Notorious Tanzanians nabbed for theft

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

Imbiber found dead in a pool of blood

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Sex demanding CIOs granted bail

7 hrs ago | 730 Views

Bush sex costs teenager

7 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Jekenishen church commended for transforming communities, complement govt

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

ANC fails to disarm Zuma's MK

22 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Chamisa supporters removed from CCC office

23 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Pumula residents finally get electricity after 3 months

23 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabweans in SA urges caution over Zille's citizenship stance

23 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

23 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

24 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

24 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

24 hrs ago | 175 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

24 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

24 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

24 hrs ago | 423 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

24 hrs ago | 684 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

24 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 271 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 284 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 69 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 147 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 136 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 324 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

25 Mar 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1236 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

25 Mar 2024 at 20:25hrs | 489 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

25 Mar 2024 at 20:21hrs | 1469 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

25 Mar 2024 at 20:18hrs | 508 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

25 Mar 2024 at 20:15hrs | 408 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

25 Mar 2024 at 20:12hrs | 217 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

25 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 523 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

25 Mar 2024 at 18:52hrs | 432 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

25 Mar 2024 at 18:52hrs | 627 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

25 Mar 2024 at 18:47hrs | 894 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

25 Mar 2024 at 18:45hrs | 785 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

25 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 354 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

25 Mar 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2719 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1905 Views

Good vibes for Warriors

25 Mar 2024 at 05:34hrs | 1022 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig exit: More details emerge

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 4624 Views

CCC MP calls for land tenure security

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 642 Views

Massive rot hits RDCs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:33hrs | 867 Views

Officers in darkness as police fail to pay Zesa connection fees

25 Mar 2024 at 05:32hrs | 793 Views

Cross fights in Tagwirei's corner

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 869 Views

Businessman seeks police boss' help

25 Mar 2024 at 05:29hrs | 672 Views

'Zimbabwe wants to bolster relations with Russia despite US pressure'

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 351 Views

Zanu-PF to crack whip on MPs

25 Mar 2024 at 05:28hrs | 515 Views