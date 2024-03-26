Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

by Staff reporter
SEVEN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths were arrested in Beitbridge for allegedly ganging up and assaulting the town's deputy mayor, Councillor John Manatsa whom they accused of sympathising with the party's interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

They also allegedly stole R2 500, US$1 800 and a cell phone belonging to the complainant during the assault.

The incident took place while Cllr Manatsa was attending a political meeting at former Beitbridge West legislator Mr Morgan Ncube's house in Dulivhadzimu suburb in the border town.

The house is also used by the opposition party as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Monday facing assault and theft charges.

They were remanded out of custody to April 16 on $300 000 bail each pending trial.

As part of the bail conditions, they were ordered to report once a week at Beitbridge Police Station, reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised, and not interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the accused persons confronted him.

The court heard that Shoko ordered Cllr Manatsa to leave the house accusing him of aligning himself with a faction led by Mr Tshabangu.

"The accused persons grabbed the complainant and dragged him outside the house where they assaulted him," said Mr Mugwagwa.

The court heard that the gang dragged the complaint out of the yard and dumped him on the road. During the scuffle, the complainant sustained back injuries and a swollen left arm.

"During the assault, the accused persons took the complainant's shoes, a small bag containing R2 500, US$1 800, and a cell phone," said Mr Mugwagwa.

A report was made to the police leading to the accused person's arrest and nothing was recovered.

Source - The Chronicle

