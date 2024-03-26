6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested six suspects in connection with robbery and theft of motor vehicles on separate occasions in the city.Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube identified the suspects in the first case as Malvin Mudenda (20), and Bhekimpilo Nkomo (26), all of Bulawayo."On February 24, a complainant parked his white Toyota Belta vehicle outside Manor Hotel, before going inside to look for his friend. It is reported that Mudenda approached him from behind and snatched car keys and threw them to Bhekimpilo Nkomo who went on to steal the motor vehicle and sped off," Ncube said.Ncube said Nkomo was arrested after the police found the stolen vehicle parked at his girlfriend's house in Cowdray Park.In another case, police arrested Talent Tshange (31), Wayne Sibanda (30), Bhekimpilo Nkomo (26), Luxon Mlilo (29) and Hluphekile Nkomo (30) after robbing a motorist of his vehicle and other valuables."The complainant was hired by the five accused persons from the city centre to Pumula South. It is reported that along the way, they grabbed the complainant and threatened to stab him before spraying his eyes with an unknown substance. They took the vehicle and cash amounting to US$20 and fled," said Ncube.Ncube further revealed that detectives received a tip off on the whereabouts of the suspects leading to their arrest and recovery of the motor vehicle valued at US$6 000.