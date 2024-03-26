Latest News Editor's Choice


'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

TECHNOLOGY firm, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe, says its strategic partnership with Google Cloud will be a boost for local firms.

The Google Cloud Platform, offered by multinational firm, Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning, alongside a set of management tools.

Speaking at a recent telecom's indaba, Liquid Zimbabwe chief executive officer Wellington Makamure said Zimbabwean businesses will reap the benefits of the strategic partnership.

"As a pan-African technology group, we have forged a strategic alliance with global tech leader Google Cloud and AI (artificial intelligence) company Anthropic," he said.

"The alliance transforms lives, boosts economies, and positions Africa as an international tech hub. Zimbabwean businesses and individuals stand to gain from this powerful synergy."

Makamure said emerging technologies such as AI were reshaping industries such that this innovation, in particular, empowered machines to learn, reason and make decisions.

Thus, AI leads to enhanced efficiency, personalised experiences, and new business models.

The Liquid boss said the rapid advancement of emerging technologies had led to a growing acknowledgment of telecommunications as a fundamental human right, advocating unrestricted access to the internet throughout Zimbabwe and Africa.

Makamure said there was significance in public-private partnerships on economic growth and competitiveness which could put Zimbabwean businesses on the global scale.

"Technological advancement, access to advanced cloud services and cyber security solutions will empower businesses and institutions in Zimbabwe and across Africa," he said.

"With generative AI, companies can drive innovation, automate processes, and enhance decision-making. Businesses can also leverage AI for personalised customer experiences, predictive analytics and more."

He said that the partnerships signified a commitment to advanced technology adoption, utilising robust cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities which attracts international investors, generates job opportunities, and benefits government operations.

Other government operations that could benefit from such collaborations is data management, citizen services, disaster management and innovation.

Makamure stated that Liquid is providing internet access to students and faculty at over 52 universities and tertiary institutions nationwide as well as free internet at over 800 schools in partnership with the Higherlife Foundation.

Higherlife Foundation is a philanthropic organisation founded by Zimbabwe's telecom mogul, Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi. Masiyiwa, also own a stake in Liquid.

"According to the Digital data report portal for Zimbabwe, the digital landscape in Zimbabwe has seen significant growth, with 5.48 million internet users recorded in January 2024. This represents a 32,6% internet penetration rate among the total population," Makamure said.

"Notably, between January 2023 and January 2024, the number of internet users increased by 115 000 (a 2,2% rise)."

Source - newsday

