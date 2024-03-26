'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER opposition Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala, is still undergoing treatment at a medical centre overseas after experiencing a running stomach and passing bloody stool due to suspected poisoning while incarcerated, the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) has revealed.During his incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Sikhala said he suffered from abdominal pain on his left side and expressed fear that it could be colon cancer.NDWG head of information and communication Darlington Chingwena told NewsDay that Sikhala has been experiencing health challenges."Sikhala went for medical check-ups, clearly aware that he was in the hands of the oppressors who are well known for poisoning people, killing people and all sorts of sinister acts against those who fight the daily battles people are facing in our nation," said Chingwena."So, he is still receiving treatment overseas. He has not been well; he will be back soon after the medical check-ups. As a movement, we hope that all goes well, and we wish him well. So, it was very indispensable for him to go overseas for the verification of his health. You know in a nation grappling with dire shortages of medication we saw Job Sikhala travelling abroad."Chingwena said there was a need for Sikhala to return home after the medical check-ups so that he addressed a myriad of challenges confronting the nation."Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the medical check-ups will be completed soon because Zimbabweans are in dire need of Job Sikhala. As a nation we are at a bus stop waiting for the bus, unfortunately the bus is nowhere to be found."People are jogging in glue, there is a high rate of inflation, people are being evicted from their land, there is poor transport system, students are dropping out of school because of financial instabilities, and everything is upside down.So, we need Sikhala back so that we can work together towards the alleviation of our daily crisis," he said.