Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
FORMER opposition Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala, is still undergoing treatment at a medical centre overseas after experiencing a running stomach and passing bloody stool due to suspected poisoning while incarcerated, the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) has revealed.

During his incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Sikhala said he suffered from abdominal pain on his left side and expressed fear that it could be colon cancer.

NDWG head of information and communication Darlington Chingwena told NewsDay that Sikhala has been experiencing health challenges.

"Sikhala went for medical check-ups, clearly aware that he was in the hands of the oppressors who are well known for poisoning people, killing people and all sorts of sinister acts against those who fight the daily battles people are facing in our nation," said Chingwena.

"So, he is still receiving treatment overseas. He has not been well; he will be back soon after the medical check-ups. As a movement, we hope that all goes well, and we wish him well. So, it was very indispensable for him to go overseas for the verification of his health. You know in a nation grappling with dire shortages of medication we saw Job Sikhala travelling abroad."

Chingwena said there was a need for Sikhala to return home after the medical check-ups so that he addressed a myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

"Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the medical check-ups will be completed soon because Zimbabweans are in dire need of Job Sikhala. As a nation we are at a bus stop waiting for the bus, unfortunately the bus is nowhere to be found.

"People are jogging in glue, there is a high rate of inflation, people are being evicted from their land, there is poor transport system, students are dropping out of school because of financial instabilities, and everything is upside down.So, we need Sikhala back so that we can work together towards the alleviation of our daily crisis," he said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

10 secs ago | 0 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

1 min ago | 0 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

2 mins ago | 0 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Thieves nabbed wearing stolen clothes

35 mins ago | 98 Views

Notorious Tanzanians nabbed for theft

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Imbiber found dead in a pool of blood

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

Sex demanding CIOs granted bail

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Bush sex costs teenager

8 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Jekenishen church commended for transforming communities, complement govt

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

ANC fails to disarm Zuma's MK

22 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Chamisa supporters removed from CCC office

23 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Pumula residents finally get electricity after 3 months

23 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabweans in SA urges caution over Zille's citizenship stance

23 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

24 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

24 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

24 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

24 hrs ago | 175 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

26 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1880 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

26 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 567 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

26 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 333 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

26 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 423 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

26 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 684 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 220 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 271 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 284 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 69 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 147 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 136 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 325 Views

The rise of General Chiwenga: My reply to this article

25 Mar 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1237 Views

Does ZANU PF lack leaders who can take over from Mnangagwa?

25 Mar 2024 at 20:25hrs | 489 Views

Who is protecting Henrieta Rushwaya?

25 Mar 2024 at 20:21hrs | 1469 Views

'2018 elections were free and Mnangagwa won; Americans know it.' claimed Cross. A lie, dismissed with contempt it deserve

25 Mar 2024 at 20:18hrs | 508 Views

Mnangagwa's stunt at Pupu akin to Hitler officiating at a Jewish synagogue?

25 Mar 2024 at 20:15hrs | 408 Views

Zimbabweans should be wary of Trojan horse constitutional amendments!

25 Mar 2024 at 20:12hrs | 218 Views

Congregant robbed on his way to church

25 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 524 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits general duty soldiers

25 Mar 2024 at 18:52hrs | 432 Views

Man dies after drinking sex-enhancing concoction

25 Mar 2024 at 18:52hrs | 627 Views

Chivayo begs Mukanya to accept his gifts

25 Mar 2024 at 18:47hrs | 894 Views

Nicholas Zakaria told to go and see Victor by Chivayo

25 Mar 2024 at 18:45hrs | 785 Views

Charumbira re-elected PAP President

25 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 354 Views

Tshabangu, CCC differ on govt projects

25 Mar 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2719 Views

Tagwirei amassed his wealth through legal means

25 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1905 Views