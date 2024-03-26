Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
The love of beer has landed a Shamva man in jail after he attempted to kill his friend over a beer dispute.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts where Tinotenda Aleck Mapiravana (26) appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano facing an attempted murder charge.

Singano sentenced Mapiravana to six years behind bars, he suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on December 25 last year Mapiravana was drinking beer with the complainant and he accused him of drinking two many bottles more than the convict.

Mapiravana picked a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant on the neck before assaulting him with open hands and fists.

