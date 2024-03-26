BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

News / National

by George Tshuma

In a verdict handed down by the Harare Magistrates Court, Francesco Marconati, aged 65, and his son Alessandro Marconati, aged 25, have been sentenced to 105 hours of community service each. The sentence was pronounced following a trial that captured attention due to its allegations of threats and intimidation within the business realm.The case stems from an incident on September 28, 2022, outside the Harare Magistrates Court premises. Li Song, a director and shareholder at Eagle Italian Shoes [Pvt] Limited, found herself confronted by the Marconatis after attending a court session where Francesco was facing fraud charges, with Li Song being the complainant.During the trial, Li Song recounted the events where Francesco allegedly threatened her, stating, "Be careful that you want to send me to prison, I will kill you if you do not withdraw the case and you are a piece of ####." This confrontation reportedly occurred in the presence of Bernadette Mukuku, who was accompanying Li Song at the time.Further details emerged during the proceedings, with Alessandro also purportedly engaging in aggressive behavior, dragging his father away while hurling insults at Li Song. The State contended that their actions constituted unlawful behavior, aiming to provoke a breach of peace or realizing the potential for such a breach.Francesco Marconati was accused of illegally removing Li Song from her position within the company, which further exacerbated tensions between the parties involved.The magistrate, in the sentencing remarks, emphasized the seriousness of the offense, noting the impact of intimidation and threats within business relationships. While acknowledging the defendants' previously clean records, stressed the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions.As part of their sentence, Francesco Marconati will serve his community service hours at Nyanti Police Station, while Alessandro Marconati will undertake his duties at Queens Primary School. Their service period spans from April 3 to May 2, 2024, with working hours set from Monday to Friday, 8:00 to 16:00.The community service sentence reflects the court's commitment to rehabilitation and societal contribution, providing an opportunity for the defendants to reflect on their conduct and make amends for their actions outside the confines of a conventional prison sentence.With this judgment, the Marconatis are expected to fulfill their obligations to the community, serving as a reminder of the consequences of resorting to intimidation and threats in business disputes.