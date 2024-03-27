South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Independent Electoral Commission says it has barred former president Jacob Zuma from being on his MK Party list for parliament due to his criminal record.The IEC upheld an objection against Zuma's bid to become an MP in the upcoming 29 May elections.It means Zuma will be barred from contesting for a seat in parliament on account of his criminal record.Zuma also cannot be president again as he served two terms, from 2009 to 2018, although he did not complete the last one after he was ousted by his rival President Cyril Ramaphosa.