Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) student will forever rue the day he decided to post a provocative tribal comment on his X page demeaning Ndebele people, as he has been arraigned before the courts.
 
The 24-year-old, Tanaka Ryan Ziso, who resides at the Old Mutual students accommodation complex in Selbourne Park and is a final year Civil and Water Engineering student appeared in court on Thursday to answer for charges of causing offence to persons of a particular race.

He was remanded in custody to 2 April when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube. Miss Dorcas Maphosa presenting the case for the State said Ziso committed the offence on 13 March this year.

"On 13 March 2024 at 2011 hours the accused person posted a message on his X-page (previously twitter) using the name The Royal Priest of Chitungwiza @ iamryantanaka. In the post he said he expressed demeaning sentiments against the Ndebele people, which cannot be printed on a family newspaper paper.

On 14 March 2024 the accused at around 2PM posted another message heightening the already boiling tensions.

Miss Maphosa said the matter was reported by the director communication and marketing at Nust, Mr Thabani Mpofu.

"Printed hard copies of the contents of the accused persons posts can be produced in court as evidence. The accused person had no right to post sentiments that can cause offence to persons of a particular race, tribe and place of origin," said Miss Maphosa.


Source - the chroncile

