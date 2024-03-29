Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zinara chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube said they were collaborating with the parent ministry on solution to halt the abuse of the facility.

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) says it is regulating the exemption of government vehicles after it emerged that the waivers were open to abuse.

Reports indicate that some individuals were abusing the exemption permits when importing cars for resale in the country.

Speaking during its seventh annual general meeting this week, Zinara chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube said they were collaborating with the parent ministry on solution to halt the abuse of the facility.

"We are working with the parent ministry (Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development) to regulate the exemption for government vehicles. We will also be getting feedback from the ministry on that issue," Nkosinathi said.

He said Zinara was also making efforts to make toll fees more affordable.

"We have been working with our parent ministry and the Finance ministry to make the toll fees viable. We do understand the impact of the toll fees on the general cost of living, but our responsibility is to make sure that we collect responsibly and disburse to the road authority so that the public who pay these fees are able to see the positive impact. We believe that the toll fees are now commercially viable for the benefits of motorists," the Zinara boss said.

Transport minister Felix Mhona lauded Zinara's efforts for its dedication and progress in addressing long-standing challenges within the road infrastructure sector.

"It is against this background that I would like to commend the board, management and staff of Zinara for their unparalleled commitment and hard work towards executing the role and mandate of the organisation" Mhona said.

"Indeed, the 'New Zinara' is revealing itself more elaborately as you clear the backlog of legacy issues previously plaguing the system and the reputation of the organisation."

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing the challenges facing the roads sector.

"The challenges facing the roads sector are significant, and we need to continue to work collaboratively to address them. In this regard, I would like to challenge Zinara to continue to explore new and innovative ways of improving its operations. I am happy to learn that the e-tolling project is progressing well and that soon we will be contracting a supplier for the service. Zinara must remain focused on maximising revenue collection, eliminating leakages and enhancing customer experience."

Zinara disbursed ZWL$43,8 billion to road authorities under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 in 2022.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

59 mins ago | 113 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

1 hr ago | 53 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC hara-kiri

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bosso on the rise

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

18 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

22 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2733 Views

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | 244 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2519 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 770 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1940 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1652 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1635 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 715 Views

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

28 Mar 2024 at 13:29hrs | 822 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

28 Mar 2024 at 10:49hrs | 2351 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

28 Mar 2024 at 10:47hrs | 606 Views

Fisherman flees naked

28 Mar 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

28 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1465 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

27 Mar 2024 at 18:16hrs | 2324 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 4507 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 413 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 3954 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 915 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2881 Views

Mnangagwa out to impress Sadc leaders

27 Mar 2024 at 06:46hrs | 2953 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over holiday lessons ban

27 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 963 Views

Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

27 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 2116 Views

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 1019 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 581 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 1110 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 562 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 269 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 271 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 244 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 2813 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 367 Views