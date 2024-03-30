Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago
MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo is under the spotlight for presiding over several failed and unfulfilled projects in the province since he was appointed minister in 2017.

The province is underdeveloped while poverty is also rife.

Some members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) have since criticised Moyo, demanding his removal for poor performance after he recently clashed with them in a land dispute.

Moyo is alleged to have resettled some Zanu-PF youths in the timber and wildlife rich Emmergroon Estate in Gwayi area in the province where the ex-combatants have some A1 plots.

Moyo is also the Zanu-PF Matabeleland provincial chairperson.

In Zanu-PF, members have raised questions against Moyo's leadership and mobilisation style after the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) grabbed a number of seats from the ruling party in the August 2023 elections.

In 2018, Zanu-PF won eight out of 13 parliamentary seats in Matabeleland North compared to only six in last year's elections.

An analysis of the results shows that the CCC made inroads even in constituencies where it lost to the ruling party.

Critics said Moyo had presided over several unfulfilled projects despite his promises to bring them to completion when he was first appointed minister in 2017.

They cited the incomplete rehabilitation projects on the Bulawayo-Nkayi,  Bulawayo-Tsholotsho, Binga-Siabuwa-Karoi, Bulawayo-Victoria Falls roads.

The billion dollar coal bed methane gas resource in Matabeleland North remains untapped despite Moyo on several occasions saying investors had been found.

Natural gas reserves were discovered in Lupane several years ago, but commercial exploitation has failed to take off despite the government granting its exploration a national project status in 2007.

Construction of the Lupane government complex, provincial hospital and Lupane State University also remains incomplete.

Water challenges dog a number of districts in Matabeleland North.

Access to primary health care services and schools remains a challenge in the province with a number of public schools recording poor pass rates.

Bulawayo-based commentator Effie Ncube said it was regrettable that Matabeleland North remained underdeveloped with false promises.

"That is why the Bulawayo-Nkayi road has not reached Nkayi district," Ncube said.

"More political will and commitment should be put towards  these projects  otherwise it will take centuries before they are completed."

Former Binga North legislator Prince Sibanda (CCC) echoed the same sentiments, saying there was nothing to celebrate under the Zanu-PF leadership in Matabeleland North.

 "A look at the Victoria Falls road, a road that takes people to one of the seven wonders of the world, which generates a lot of foreign currency through massive tourism, is a clear indicator of failed leadership with Moyo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as chief culprits," he said.

Ward 13 Jotsholo councillor Lungile Khumalo said villagers remained poor despite the timber and wildlife riches in the district.

"There is also the Siwale Methane gas project which was started during the first dispensation. Up to date nothing has materialised," Khumalo said.

Former Binga ward 17 councillor, Themba Tonse Tukanjile Kujulu Munkombwe said villagers were battling water challenges.

"Boreholes were drilled but have not been commissioned,'' said Mukombwe

When contacted for comment, Moyo was optimistic that he would witness the cutting of ribbons for many of the promised projects.

"As for the Lupane methane  gas project a serious investor has now been found compared to the previous investors who had tendered their papers,'' Moyo said

Speaking about poor roads, he said: "We are mobilising resources for the construction of Nkayi road  including Zinara funds.

"Most of the Rural District Councils in Matabeleland North have come together namely in Bubi, Umguza and Nkayi to provide resources towards the rehabilitation of roads."

Moyo was not recognised when Mnangagwa recognised his best performing ministers recently.

Source - southern eye

