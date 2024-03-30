Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was drama at Kunaka village in Bindura after a man broke into his neighbour's bedroom to beg for sex.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts last week when Oliver Kachoro appeared before magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to April 3 for sentencing.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 22 around 0245hours, Kachoro broke into Cecilia Madaizi's bedroom and found her sleeping.He allegedly jumped on top of her begging for sex.Madaizi refused and cried for help.Kachoro tried to flee, but was caught by Madaizi and he removed the T-shirt he was wearing before taking to his heels.Madaizi took the T-shirt to the police to report the case.