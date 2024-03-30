Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Bishop Sydney Mabhiza, founder of the Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World and President of Federation for Indigenous Churches in Zimbabwe (FICZ) has celebrated his birthday and fundraise over one hundred and twenty thousand United States dollars (us$120 000), an amount he will channel towards purchasing of four tractors (full kits/sets) which will be donated to the Mhondoro-Mubayira less priviledged members of communities.Speaking during his birthday luncheon in Harare, Bishop Mabhiza said the four tractors will be wholly owned and managed by the less priviledged members of communities under the administration of local legislator (Chamunorwa Chiwanza), chiefs, village heads and selected individuals who make up community mechanisation committees throughout the constituency."We have opted that since the country is experiencing El Nino induced drought, it would be noble if we could fundraise an amount meant to source or buy tractors which will be used throughout Mhondoro-Mubayira constituency amongst its communities, specifically for the elderly and less priviledged members who are not able to embark on Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming technique," Bishop Mabhiza said."We have also realised that several communities in the country have lost large herds of cattle which they were using to till their land during farming seasons hence this has negatively impacted their expected hectarage produce," Bishop Mabhiza added."The Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming technique by the government is quite noble and as churches, it is our duty to complement authorities of the day through assisting those members of communities who are not able to embark on the initiative as a result of incapacitation, differently able bodied, aging population, orphaned and vulnerability," Bishop Mabhiza said."I therefore voluntarily donated the proceeds raised during my birthday towards less priviledged members of communities around Mhondoro-Mubayira constituency so that at least they also contribute and sustain towards food security," Bishop Mabhiza close remarks.Meanwhile, the Mhondoro-Mubayira constituency legislator, Honourable Chamunorwa Chiwanza has appreciated the Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World for its commitment towards transforming communities while appealing to other churches towards complementing government's transformative programmes."We really appreciate the noble gesture shown by this church in empowering our communities through sustainable donations which benefit lot of less priviledged members of my constituency," Chiwanza said."This is not the first time that the church has donated towards life-saving equipments, but it has been supportive of government's initiatives since time immemorial. This include the donation of an ambulance which is still serving the whole population of Mhondoro-Mubayira constituency thereby improving healthcare infrastructure," Chiwanza added."This donation is not for me, but its for President Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa whose vision for food security has been major thrust for national development strategy hence it has become one amongst successful stories of the Second Republic," Chiwanza close remarks.The Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World has been playing integral part in Zimbabwe and throughout Africa. In Zimbabwe, it has managed to complement education system through building schools in Norton and Japajapa (Mashonaland East), donated ambulances in Mashonaland West (Mhondoro-Mubayira) and Masvingo (Chiredzi/Mukwasine) provinces, donating food stuffs and other merchandise in various parts of Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa, among others while working with chiefs and other authorities where they operate in.Through its leader, the church has appealed to the Zimbabwean government if they could be given a farm where they can carry out various projects meant to ensure food security.