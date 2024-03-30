Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspected thief bashed to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 mins ago | Views
A suspected Bindura thief was bashed to death by his colleague with a railway line over money dispute.

The now-deceased Livinson Nyaunga died days later at Parirenyatwa after being assaulted by his friend Admire Sauti.

According to police on 12 March 2024, at around 1000 hours,  Sauti and L Nyayaunga where at Besa Business Centre, Chief Masembura, Bindura were they spent the day together.

At around 21pm they proceeded to their respective homesteads, Sauti was passing through Nyauyanga's homestead.
Upon arrival at Nyauyanga’s homestead, he discovered that his wallet was empty and accused  Nyauyanga of stealing his money.

He stormed the deceased's homestead,  picked a piece of a railway line which was on the ground and assaulted Nyauyanga several times all over the body.

Nyauyanga became unconscious and sustained head injuries. 
Sauti went to his homestead leaving Nyauyanga lying unconscious.

On 13 March 2024 at around 0500 hours, the deceased's neighbour saw him lying unconscious in his homestead yard.

At around 9am Nyauyanga was ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted.
Nyauyanga later died last Tuesday.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

51 mins ago | 80 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

52 mins ago | 69 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

52 mins ago | 45 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

53 mins ago | 50 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

54 mins ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

55 mins ago | 51 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

8 hrs ago | 641 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

8 hrs ago | 905 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

23 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

24 hrs ago | 2115 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

24 hrs ago | 359 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

24 hrs ago | 941 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1112 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1049 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 857 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 513 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 8914 Views

CCC hara-kiri

30 Mar 2024 at 13:42hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 392 Views

Bosso on the rise

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 184 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 379 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

30 Mar 2024 at 12:49hrs | 779 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

29 Mar 2024 at 22:46hrs | 1861 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

29 Mar 2024 at 19:28hrs | 1821 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

29 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 1415 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2902 Views

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | 289 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2591 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 808 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1967 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1703 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 823 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1664 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 728 Views

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

28 Mar 2024 at 13:29hrs | 859 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

28 Mar 2024 at 10:49hrs | 2394 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

28 Mar 2024 at 10:47hrs | 617 Views

Fisherman flees naked

28 Mar 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

28 Mar 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1478 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

27 Mar 2024 at 18:16hrs | 2427 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 4531 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 417 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 4101 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 919 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2895 Views