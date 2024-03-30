Naked fish poacher arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE was drama at Matebeleland south's Figtree area where a fisherman fled while naked after he was caught casting his nets in a prohibited dam.Fearing to be prosecuted, the fisherman unity Tshuma (35), took to his heels naked and left his clothes at the crime scene at Mzanzi FarmTshuma appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Friday and was sentenced to three months in jail.Nembaware wholly suspended the sentence on condition Tshuma does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.Prosecutor selestine Madziwa said on March 21 around 7pm Tshuma removed all his clothes and went into a dam to cast his nets.When the farm security guards were conducting their perimeter checks they saw him in the dam and ordered him to identify himself.Sensing danger, Tshuma took to his heels and left everything that he had brought with him at the crime scene.