Toddler drowns in church well while mother attends service

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
An 18-month-old toddler drowned in a well at a church in Harare, while the mother was attending a service during the Easter Holiday.

In a post on X, the child drowned in an uncovered well on Saturday and has urged parents to be more careful.

The ZRP is investigating a sad incident which occurred at a church on 30/03/24 in which an 18-month-old infant drowned in an uncovered well while the victim's mother was attending a church service in Tafara, Harare. Parents are urged to consider and put their children's safety first."

Source - The Chronicle
